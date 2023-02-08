Sources: 2 students shot, staffer grazed, outside charter school in Brooklyn

Sources: 2 students shot, staffer grazed, outside charter school in Brooklynget the free app
NEW YORK - Three people have been rushed to the hospital following a shooting outside a school in Brooklyn.
It happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Varet Street near White Street in Williamsburg.
The three are said to be in stable condition at Elmhurst Hospital.
Check below for the latest information.
Suspect remains at large; Victims in stable condition
Police said at least two students and a school staffer were shot on Wednesday afternoon near a Brooklyn school.
The incident happened at around 2 p.m. down the block from the Williamsburg Charter High School on Varet Street.
The suspect is still at large.
CBS2 was told a 15-year-old female student and a 17-year-old male student were each shot in the leg, and a 37-year-old private security guard at the school suffered a graze wound to the neck.
All three were listed in stable condition.
Police sources said two groups were fighting outside the school when someone pulled out a gun and fired, adding the shooter was wearing a mask, but it's unclear if the shooter was a student.
It's also not clear if the students were the intended targets, or if they were involved in the fight.
Williamsburg Charter High School released the following statement, which said, in part, "We are cooperating with the police on the on-going investigation," adding, "We are deeply troubled by today's events. WCHS leadership will be meeting with government officials this week to discuss the recent uptick of violence in our community and how we can work together to keep our students and staff members safe."
CBS2 spoke with one woman who witnessed it all as she waited for school to let out so she could pick up her child. Elizabeth Cabrera said it all started when school security told a group of kids to go away from the area of the school, and then one of the kids came back with what looked like a wooden block.
"He came, the security grabbed him and said something to him, pushed him aside, and they kept going. Then all of a sudden something happened that everybody ran, they toward toward someone in the middle of the intersection and then you just heard three, four shots and that's when everything broke lose," Cabrera said.
The suspect ran away northbound on White Street.
There have been no arrests and the motive is not clear.
First details: Male, female shot, third person grazed
Two teens were shot - one male, one female.
The male was shot in the leg. The female was shot in the back. Sources say they were both students at the nearby charter school.
An adult staffer at the school was grazed in the neck.
The suspect, described as a male wearing black Adidas pants, a white and grey hooded sweatshirt and a brown bubble jacket, fled on foot with the weapon northbound on White Street.
All three victims are expected to survive.