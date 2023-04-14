Watch CBS News
NYPD Officer Brett Boller leaves hospital after getting shot in hip

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A rookie NYPD officer is out of the hospital Friday after he was shot while on the job in Queens

Officer Brett Boller's brothers and sisters in blue greeted him as he left. 

Boller, 22, was shot in the hip while responding to a call about a fight on an MTA bus on April 5. 

Boller has been on the job for three months. 

Devin Spraggins, 22, faces two counts of attempted murder in the shooting. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 12:40 PM

