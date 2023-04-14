NYPD Officer Brett Boller leaves hospital after getting shot in hip

NYPD officer released from hospital after being shot in Queens

NEW YORK -- A rookie NYPD officer is out of the hospital Friday after he was shot while on the job in Queens.

Officer Brett Boller's brothers and sisters in blue greeted him as he left.

Boller, 22, was shot in the hip while responding to a call about a fight on an MTA bus on April 5.

Boller has been on the job for three months.

Devin Spraggins, 22, faces two counts of attempted murder in the shooting.