NYPD: Devin Spraggins, 22, arrested in shooting of rookie officer Brett Boller in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested overnight in the shooting of a rookie NYPD officer earlier this week in Jamaica, Queens.

"Less than 30 hours after the shooting, he was tracked down in the Bronx and arrested. He will now be held to account," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters Friday morning.

Officer Brett Boller is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in the hip while responding to a call Wednesday.

"We're very fortunate that he did come out of surgery," Sewell said Thursday. "He is recovering. It will be lengthy, but we expect him to make a full recovery. So we're very thankful for that."

The NYPD said the suspect got into a dispute with someone over a seat on an MTA bus around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. He allegedly shoved an officer and ran away, then opened fire when Boller and his partner caught up with him.

Investigators used surveillance video and social media to eventually track down the suspect in the Bronx.

"At 9 p.m. [Thursday], members of the Regional Task Force arrived at the location and quickly and without incident took into custody a Devin Spraggins, male 22 years old," said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. "He is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon - a loaded firearm - in the second degree, and obstructing governmental administration."

Essig said police also recovered a 9 mm handgun that's being tested for evidence.

Boller is the son of a detective and lives in Hauppauge, Long Island. He graduated from the police academy last December.

"I spoke with Det. Don Boller last night, he and the family were very relieved and grateful. But being a member of the detective bureau, he was not surprised at the swiftness of the arrest," Essig said Friday. "Now we turn our attention to the speedy recovery of his son, Brett."

Cellphone video showed fellow officers rushing to Boller's aid, carrying him into a police van and then to the hospital.

"Your adrenaline rushes and the anxiety when you hear 'police officer shot,' any police officer shot, especially a new rookie police officer, someone whose father I've worked with for 15 years, knowing his son was out there doing the job and getting shot, I think every police officer just feels that rush to get out there and help and do what they can," Essig said. "And in this case, particularly the amazing work the detective bureau did... to put this together in a short time. But it's very difficult to describe an incident when you hear, 'officer shot,' and there's just so many emotions that go through you when that happens."

Boller's family is understandably shaken, but his community is rallying together.

"We are devastated here in Hauppauge. Brett was graduate in 2018. He was a three sport athlete, and more than that, he was a leader [who] captained many of teams that he played on," said Hauppauge School District Superintendent Dr. Don Murphy.

"He's only 22 years old, he actually went to college and could have chosen a different year but has chosen to become a police officer follow in the footsteps of his dad," neighbor Maryellen Bartz said.

He is expected to make a full but lengthy recovery and will likely be in the hospital for a few more days.