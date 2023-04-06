Intense manhunt for gunman who shot NYPD Officer Brett Boller

NEW YORK - An intense manhunt is underway for the gunman who shot and injured a New York City police officer.

Multiple police agencies and politicians have identified the officer as 22-year-old Brett Boller, saying he is from Hauppauge, Long Island. He was shot in the hip and had to undergo surgery but is expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who shot him.

Police have released photos of a suspect accused of shooting an NYPD officer in Queens on April 5, 2023. NYPD Crime Stoppers

In any emergency, every second counts. Cellphone video captured the heroic seconds as members of the NYPD got one of their own medical help, carrying the rookie officer into a police van and rushing him to the hospital.

Videos show some cars frantically move out of their path, and a state trooper block traffic for the NYPD.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Boller was shot in the hip in the area of Jamaica Avenue and 161st Street in Jamaica, Queens.

Detectives say the suspect got into a dispute on an MTA bus with another passenger over a seat. The suspect then ran when Boller and his partner showed up.

Police say he fired at the officers as they chased him, one bullet hitting Boller. His partner fired back.

The suspect, who has a tattoo on his left hand with the name "Jocelyn" is still on the run.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Wednesday.

Boller is a rookie officer who graduated from the police academy at the end of last year.

"He was appointed to the police department in July of last year, assigned to this command in January of this year," said Sewell.

Mayor Eric Adams stopped by Thursday to check on the hospitalized officer for a second time. He also visited Wednesday and spoke with the officer's family.

"The mom whispered in my ear. She stated, 'I recall at the graduation ceremony, how you talked about your mother exhaled for the first time after you retired,'" Adams said. "She is still holding her breath."

His mother was seen walking out of their Hauppauge house Thursday, but she did not want to talk on camera.

"He's a good kid," their neighbor said. "He chose to be a police officer, followed in the foot[steps] of his father. Wouldn't expect this to happen so early on."

As for the suspect, it's still unclear if he was shot when Boller's partner fired back. CBS2 has learned he ditched some of his clothes and was last seen by a parking garage on 161st Street and Hillside Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.