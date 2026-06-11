NYPD defends "frozen zone" security around Madison Square Garden for NBA Finals Game 4

The New York Police Department is defending its decision to impose tight security measures, including a "frozen zone," around Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The NYPD said Thursday that "reckless and dangerous" fan behavior before and after the game between the Knicks and Spurs justified stepped-up enforcement.

NYPD vigorously defends MSG security measures

The NYPD vigorously defended its security measures for Game 4, releasing video showing people hanging from light poles, scaling street signs and traffic lights, and appearing to take over entire stretches of the street.

"This is the New York City Police Department. You are unlawfully in the roadway and obstructing vehicular traffic. You are ordered to leave the roadway," an announcement blared in one video.

The NYPD also said fans tried to flip over a taxi, ignited fireworks in the middle of large crowds, climbed on top of police vehicles -- damaging four cars and shattering front and back windshields -- and broke into a tractor trailer, stole items inside and then threw them at officers and the crowd.

People damaged police cars and a taxi near MSG after the Knicks' historic comeback win against the Spurs. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Fifty-six people were taken into custody, police said, including 15 who were arrested and 41 who were released with criminal summonses. Ten officers were injured.

"This demonstrates exactly why the NYPD has increased our presence in and around Madison Square Garden," the NYPD said in a statement.

The NYPD also insisted that none of the bars, restaurants and businesses around the Garden were hurt by the frozen zone. Police said they made sure the businesses could stay open and that patrons could reach them, even with the additional security measures.

Dolan-Mamdani tussle over canceled watch party

Knicks owner Jim Dolan had accused New York City of imposing too many restrictions, but police said unruly crowds that grew to 10,000 had become "increasingly destructive" and led to dozens of arrests and injuries to officers.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who tussled with Dolan over his decision to cancel MSG's outdoor watch party Wednesday night, kept his focus on the game and the excitement of the Knicks' historic come-from-behind victory on Thursday.

"The energy in our city right now is incredible. Against all odds last night, the Knicks made the largest comeback in Finals history. Twenty-nine points," Mamdani said.

The mayor pointedly wore his Knicks shirt under his jacket to take a victory lap on behalf of the team's win over the Spurs. He left it to the NYPD to defend its decision to create a multi-block security lockdown around MSG that left some noses out of joint.

Fans celebrate the Knicks' historic comeback against the Spurs. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Former Mayor Eric Adams, Mamdani's predecessor, even chimed in about it on social media.

"What the hell are we doing? Trust New Yorkers. Trust the NYPD. Let the city celebrate. #GoKnicks," Adams posted with pictures of watch parties in San Antonio and New York.

Mamdani, appearing on Hot 97, was asked why the watch party at the Garden was canceled.

"I've tried to keep the focus on the team, but when James Dolan decided to cancel the watch party that he requested, we wanted to make sure that we brought that watch party to New Yorkers," he said. "We had dozens of screens up across NYC showing the game so that everybody can enjoy this moment."