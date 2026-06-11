Arrests made outside MSG as rowdy behavior returns during Knicks Game 4

Arrests were made outside Madison Square Garden on Wednesday as crowds once again started causing trouble during the Knicks NBA Finals game.

The NYPD did not immediately confirm how many people had been arrested, but said multiple arrests had been made outside the arena.

Photos and videos showed people climbing on cars, street signs and light poles, and NYPD officers placing people in handcuffs.

One photo showed an NYPD vehicle with a cracked windshield.

A NYPD officer walks by a damaged police vehicle as crowds of New York Knicks fans become restless outside Madison Square Garden after their team's Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals in New York on June 10, 2026. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /AFP via Getty Images

The rowdy behavior began as the Knicks were facing off against the Spurs in Game 4. There was no official watch party outside the arena after an apparent dispute between MSG CEO James Dolan and the city over the size of the party and security measures, but there were still crowds in the area.

The streets got even more packed with fans celebrating after the game ended in a come-from-behind victory by the Knicks.

Multiple arrests were made after watch parties for Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals, both outside MSG and at Bryant Park.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.