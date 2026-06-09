Violence erupts near Knicks watch party with fans fighting, climbing police cars, assaulting officers, NYPD says

The NYPD took more than 20 people into custody near a Knicks watch party in Bryant Park Monday night, and several officers were injured.

Police officials said about 7,000 people came to the Game 3 of the NBA Finals watch party. It was the crowd outside of it that got violent.

Crowd next to Bryant Park turns rowdy

A large group of people took over 42nd Street, adjacent to the watch party. They became increasingly rowdy, violent and destructive, according to police.

Knicks fans climb on a vehicle and scaffolding outside of a watch party at Bryant Park. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Fans blocked traffic and climbed on top of light poles and police vehicles, police said. Some were also throwing glass objects at each other and officers and ripping bus signs and trees out of the ground.

New York Knicks fans drag potted plants outside of a watch party at Bryant Park for Game 3. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Out of the 21 people taken into custody, eight were arrested and charged, while 13 were released with criminal court summonses. Two people were charged with assaulting an officer, the NYPD said.

Five members of the department were injured, according to police.

Clashes with police, pepper spray used

Video shows fights breaking out on 42nd Street and clashes with police. Officers tried to push back the crowd, and at least one could be seen using pepper spray.

NYPD officers detain a person as they move back New York Knicks fans outside of a watch party at Bryant Park. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Another video showed someone grabbing a bus stop sign and swinging it at people. Rowdy fans were seen trying to climb an NYPD truck carrying barricades.

The watch party was held at Bryant Park after the city, the NYPD and the Secret Service made the decision not to permit one outside Madison Square Garden.

There was high security outside the Garden and in Midtown Manhattan as President Trump attended the game.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said fans can expect a watch party outside the arena for Game 4 on Wednesday.