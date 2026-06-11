More than a dozen face charges after rowdy crowd takes over streets following Knicks Game 4 NBA Finals win

The NYPD said it took dozens of people into custody after crowds became rowdy not far from Madison Square Garden following the Knicks NBA Finals Game 4 win.

Some fights broke out and there were other disruptions as crowds poured into the streets, climbed onto vehicles, lit fireworks and more.

People fight in the street as New York Knicks fans celebrate after their team's Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals in New York on June 10, 2026. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /AFP via Getty Images

According to the NYPD, 56 people were taken into custody. Of those, 15 were arrested and 41 people received summonses.

One person was charged with assaulting a police officer. Ten officers were injured overall, including one officers who was hit in the head with a glass bottle.

New York Knicks fans run from fireworks in Times Square during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2026. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Some members of the crowd climbed onto NYPD vehicles, damaging four of them.

The NYPD said crowds of people took over streets, making it impossible for vehicles to pass through. People also jumped on top of moving trucks, taxis and other occupied vehicles. Some people set off fireworks amid the crowds.

New York Knicks fans climb on a truck as they celebrate outside Madison Square Garden after their team's Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals on June 10, 2026. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /AFP via Getty Images

"This is an exciting time for the Knicks and for fans across New York City. The NYPD wants New Yorkers to be able to enjoy these celebrations, but our primary responsibility is to ensure that everyone can do so safely," an NYPD spokesperson said Thursday morning. "Once again, there were large crowds of people who engaged in incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior last night both during and after the game. This demonstrates exactly why the NYPD has increased our presence in and around Madison Square Garden."

The NYPD said at various locations, the crowds refused commands to disperse.

NYPD officers make an arrest after thousands of Knicks fans flooded the streets damaging a police van and a taxi following a historic comeback win against San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Charges against those arrested include criminal possession of a weapon - a knife - as well as reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and more.

The NYPD noted that local bars and restaurants within the secure perimeter around MSG were full of people who were able to enjoy the game.

New York Knicks fans celebrate after winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 11, 2026 in New York City. Adam Gray / Getty Images

The rowdy behavior took place after a planned official watch party outside Madison Square Garden was abruptly canceled Wednesday afternoon amid an apparent dispute between MSG CEO James Dolan and city officials over the size of the crowd and the intense security measures put in place outside MSG.

Arrests had also been made after watch parties for Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals, both outside MSG and at Bryant Park.