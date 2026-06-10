NYPD imposes tight security around MSG for Game 4 of NBA Finals and watch party

Although tipoff for Game 4 of the NBA Finals is still hours away, fans around Madison Square Garden are buzzing with excitement .

Barricades are being put up. The NYPD said it's modeling its security plan on Times Square on New Year's Eve, and are taking extra precautions Wednesday night for the official watch party around the Garden.

Security zone around MSG

Starting at 4 p.m., there will be a secure zone running from West 29th Street to West 35th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

The NYPD will have a security perimeter set up from West 29th Street to West 35th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenues. CBS News New York

To enter, fans must show they have a ticket to the game, a ticket to the watch party, a train ticket or a reservation to one of the bars and restaurants in that zone.

Officers are urging others to avoid the area.

Seventh Avenue between West 29th and West 35th streets will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles. Eighth Avenue will remain open to vehicular traffic at the NYPD's discretion.

Anyone who needs to enter the secured area will have to go through screening at one of the following entry points:

West side of Sixth Avenue at West 33rd Street

West side of Sixth Avenue at West 32nd Street

West side of Eighth Avenue at West 33rd Street

Northeast corner of Eighth Avenue and West 30th Street

Those attending the watch party may only enter on the west side of Sixth Avenue and West 33rd Street.

Penn Station trains remain unaffected

Train service at Penn Station will be operating as normal, so Amtrak, LIRR and NJ Transit riders shouldn't be affected.

Officers are asking passengers to enter and exit through Moynihan Train Hall, outside the arena.

"Party poopers"

MSG is urging Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to lift the restrictions, calling them both "party poopers."

"Madison Square Garden applied for a permit for an event the size of 500 to 1,000 people for the watch party. We approved the maximum end for 999 attendees," Mamdani said.

Some fans didn't think the extra security was a big deal.

"I don't think they're ruining the fun; it's like when mom and dad walk in the room and tell you to simmer down. It's as simple as that," one woman said.

"I just want to make sure the excitement slowly amps up as the game comes on, not waste too much energy getting in," another New Yorker said.