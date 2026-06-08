Knicks' NBA Finals run could generate $465 million for NYC economy, Mamdani's office says

New York City bars and restaurants are cashing in on the New York Knicks' NBA Finals run.

As Madison Square Garden gears up for Game 3 on Monday and Game 4 on Wednesday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office says the Knicks' remaining home games have potential to generate $465 million for the city's economy.

Restaurants at capacity

Bars and restaurants all over New York have been at capacity during Knicks games throughout the playoffs. Some have been doubling their security to keep up.

"You have all these small operators and all, ya know, pizza, bagel shops, everybody, bars, taverns. Everybody's benefiting from this," said Arthur Backal, who owns Versa Restaurant & Rooftop near the Garden.

"Never have we seen the city like this, ever, in the history of my career," said Mitch Modell, the former CEO of Modell's Sporting Goods.

Businessowners say it's a real shot in the arm post-COVID as fans open up their wallets.

"Bars and restaurants have really, really been struggling the past bunch of years, but this is a boom," and Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York Hospitality Alliance.

"Knicks in 6"

With the Knicks leading the Spurs 2-0, a four-game sweep for the NBA championship is on the table. The mayor's office said the huge $465 million figure is based on the series getting back to New York for Game 6.

"I'm willing to spend a lot more, I'm not gonna lie, because it's a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing and I'm trying to just enjoy every single moment," said Mack Labar, a Knicks fan from Washington, D.C.

"Every, single bar that's normally empty is having a watch party and I actually couldn't get in the other night. It was so busy," said Jen Tepper, from Bellmore, Long Island.

Former Knicks player Tom Hoover said he loves seeing the electricity around the city and had high praise for Knicks coach Mike Brown.

"What he's done is allowed each one of these guys to find their own individuality, and say, wow, I can really play and I can play in this moment. And now you've got 12 guys that think the same way. That's going to be hard to beat," Hoover said.

Game 3 ticket prices ranged from $5,200-$329,000 on StubHub hours before tip-off.