NYC's efforts to improve Rikers Island have been "haphazard, tepid and insubstantial," federal monitor report finds

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City does not appear to be making any meaningful changes at Rikers Island, despite the risk of losing control over the jail complex, according to a report filed Monday by a federal monitor.

Federal Monitor Steve J. Martin called the city's recent efforts to improve conditions "haphazard, tepid and insubstantial."

His report cites two recent incidents at Rikers. In one case, a correction officers did nothing as inmates attacked a man in their unit.

In another, detainees were pepper-sprayed during what was described as an unofficial hostage drill.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 7:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

