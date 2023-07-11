Rikers Island still not in compliance with several court orders, federal monitor reports

NEW YORK -- A bombshell report on the troubled Rikers Island jail complex was released overnight.

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook took a closer look at what a court-appointed monitor has found, which could lead to a federal takeover.

According to the report, the federal monitor said the city failed to comply with a number of court orders aimed at curbing violence and mismanagement inside the jail complex.

The 288-page report could be key to a potential federal takeover of Rikers Island.

The court-appointed monitor described the jail facility as disturbing in how it handled a number of essential practices, and that many initiatives required by an action plan remain incomplete or have not been addressed.

The report comes less than a month after a federal judge said she would consider placing the jail in receivership, meaning the city would no longer run the complex.

"When we did our most recent sanitation inspection, we were told that we were not allowed to turn on any faucets, to flush any toilets, to make note of any leaks or running water in the showers," Legal Aid Society attorney Veronica Vela told CBS New York last week.

In a recent interview, Mayor Eric Adams touted the city's efforts in reversing course on problematic matters at the jail facility, pointing to Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina.

"The numbers are showing how we're moving in the right direction," Adams said.

City Hall put out a statement overnight, reading in part, "While we are still reviewing this recently released report, we are prepared to fully defend against any contempt motion and the record will reflect the important and necessary steps New York City has taken to make continued progress."

The DOC has been criticized over what some describe as mismanagement and disfunction at Rikers.

Attorneys representing inmates say 23 people have died in New York City jails over the last year and a half.

The judge's decision on the matter could come as soon as August.