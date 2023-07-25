Death of Curtis Davis at Rikers Island renews calls for federal takeover

NEW YORK -- The recent death of an inmate at Rikers Island is prompting a rally at City Hall.

It comes as some are pushing for the federal government to take control of the troubled jail complex.

The Department of Correction says Brooklyn native Curtis Davis was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 a.m. Sunday and pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

The 44-year-old had been in DOC custody since June 1 for allegedly stabbing a man in the eye during an argument.

Davis is the seventh inmate to die at Rikers since January. His cause of death has not been released.

Last week, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said he would ask a judge to place Rikers in federal receivership.

The move comes after a federal monitor report found the DOC had failed to make "substantial and demonstrable progress" in implementing reforms that were negotiated in the city's year-old action plan to fix the jails.

If assigned, the receiver will have the power to take control of any or all jail operations.

Currently, the federal monitor appointed as part of a 2015 court settlement between the feds and the city only has the power to make recommendations.

The rash of fatalities at Rikers has led to protests and calls for a federal takeover. But Mayor Eric Adams and DOC Commissioner Louis Molina say that's not the answer.

Molina says violence is down on the island, and staff are showing up to work more.

"I understand for many that their patience is wearing thin. But I think I would say there has to be an appreciation for the level of stabilization we were able to do in the last 19 months," he said.

Time will tell if a federal judge agrees conditions are improving. Next steps will be discussed at an August 10 court date.