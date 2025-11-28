How to watch NYCFC take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC in the MLS Eastern Conference Final

New York City FC is one win away from earning a shot at its second MLS Cup championship in five seasons. All it has to do is beat legendary Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC on the road on Saturday in the Eastern Conference Final.

NYCFC will once again be the underdog, but don't tell the Pigeons that. So far this postseason, they have thrived away from the Big Apple, and have overcome a serious injury to their best offensive player along the way.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi controls the ball during the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinal match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

How to watch the Eastern Conference Final

NYCFC, seeded No. 5, will take on No. 3 Inter Miami at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The game will be streamed on Apple TV for those with a subscription, as well as for those who have the MLS Season Pass.

The winner of this match will advance to the MLS Cup on Dec. 6 at a site to be determined against the winner of Saturday's Western Conference Final between Vancouver and San Diego FC.

Of the remaining teams in the playoffs, only NYCFC has won the MLS Cup, doing so in 2021. If the Pigeons do go on to capture the championship this season, they would become the eighth team to win it more than once in the league's 30-year history.

How NYCFC got to the Eastern Conference Final

A road warrior mentality, solid defense and incredible goaltending have carried NYCFC throughout the postseason.

The Pigeons, who finished 17-12-5 (56 points) during the regular season, pulled off a mild upset in the best-of-3 first round against No. 4 Charlotte, winning 1-0 and 3-1 at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina. Their Game 2 loss at Yankee Stadium came in penalty kicks following a 0-0 tie in regulation.

NYCFC then shocked soccer fans throughout North America with a 1-0 road victory over No. 1 seed and Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia in the conference semifinals last weekend. Maxi Moralez's goal in the 27th minute was preserved, thanks in large part to the play of goaltender Matt Freese, who finished with five saves, including a few from close range in the second half as the hosts pushed for the equalizer.

It's important to note NYCFC defeated Philadelphia and will play the rest of the playoffs without striker Alonso Martinez, who led the team with 17 goals during the regular season. Martinez suffered a season-ending knee injury while playing for Costa Rica in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Nov. 13.

How Inter Miami got the Eastern Conference Final

After winning the Supporters' Shield in 2024, Inter Miami took a bit of a step back this season, but still finished 19-7-8 (65 points).

The Herons split their first two games with No. 6 Nashville in the first round of the playoffs, before winning the deciding contest 4-0. They carried that momentum into last week's semifinal against No. 2 Charlotte and rolled to another 4-0 victory.

Messi has been the story, as his six goals and six assists lead all players in both categories in the MLS Cup Playoffs. His performance over the last four matches follows an incredible regular season in which he won the Golden Boot, given to MLS' top scorer, with 29 goals in 28 games. He also finished tied for the league lead in assists with 19.

Inter Miami also boasts Argentinian midfielder Tadeo Allende, who has five goals and one assist in the postseason, and famed Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, who have yet to get on track statistically in the postseason.

NYCFC-Inter Miami FC all-time series

Despite all of Inter Miami's firepower and name recognition, it has had trouble against NYCFC since joining MLS in 2020, winning just two of 13 matches (2-7-4), including the playoffs.

However, the Herons did earn a 4-0 win on the road and a 2-2 draw at home during the 2025 season.