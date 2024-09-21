Watch CBS News

Lionel Messi jerseys everywhere in the Bronx

The world's greatest player was the topic of conversation Saturday among fans, but it was NYCFC that got the loudest cheers, scoring late to tie Inter Miami 1-1. CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
