NYC woman finds 2.3 carat diamond in Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

Talk about a diamond in the rough.

It's a gem of a find for New Yorker who went in search of a diamond for her future engagement ring.

West Village resident Micherre Fox, 31, went to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas for three weeks specifically to dig for diamonds.

"So I brought my tent, and my cot, and all the mining equipment I would need," Fox said. "This was a perfect opportunity for me to make a commitment about who I want to be in a relationship."

Arkansas State Parks

She trained intensely for two weeks, and brought mining equipment and began her search for a diamond there on July 8.

"There's something symbolic about being able to solve problems with money, but sometimes money runs out in a marriage," Fox said. "You need to be willing and able to solve those problems with hard work."

She toughed it out and discovered a 2.3 carat white diamond at around 11 a.m. on July 29, her last day at the park. At first, she wasn't entirely sure if she had found a diamond.

A closer look at the diamond Micherre Fox found in Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks

"Having never seen an actual diamond in my hands, I didn't know for sure, but it was the most 'diamond-y diamond' I had seen," Fox said.

Crater of Diamonds Park is the only place in the world where the public can mine for diamonds. The one Fox found was the third largest of the 366 diamonds found there so far this year.

"I got on my knees and cried, then started laughing," Fox said.

Fox plans to use the diamond in her engagement ring.