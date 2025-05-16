Tornado touches down in Collings Lakes, New Jersey, National Weather Service confirms

New Jersey residents band together to support neighbor after tree crashes through roof during storm

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Collings Lakes, New Jersey, on Friday afternoon, just before 1 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service's latest storm survey, the EF-0 tornado had estimated peak winds of 65-75 mph and its path was measured at .5 mile and 25 yards wide. No injuries were reported, according to the storm survey.

CBS Philadelphia

The turnaround for clean up after the chaotic storm was quick. CBS News Philadelphia witnessed people use chainsaws as they worked to clear the road and walkways of downed trees, limbs and debris on Friday afternoon.

"It's terrible. We have a lot of trees down," said Newtonville Fire Chief Gene Sykes, who was assisting with cleanup efforts. "We couldn't even get down Cains Mill Road cause there was about 6 or 7 trees down there."

"We all take care of each other"

Neighbors in Collings Lakes were also trying to help a woman who was inside the home pictured below when a tree crashed through her roof.

CBS Philadelphia

Collings Lakes residents told Investigative Reporter Liz Crawford that the woman got a tornado warning on her phone, and decided to go into the bathroom for safety and ride out the storm in there. According to neighbors, the woman grabbed her computer and was trying to get both of her cats in the bathroom when a tree crashed through her home and landed just three feet from her.

Now, neighbors in Collings Lakes are trying to support the woman and help her find her cats.

"We've all lived here together all of our lives," said Destiny Leahy. "We all take care of each other. She said she needs a shower, we said pick a house. We're just all close in this neighborhood."

"She's going to stay with us and the cats can stay, and we're going to get through it and that's what we do," said neighbor Dawn Liston.

Many residents said they were all at work when they got word that the entire neighborhood was covered in downed trees.