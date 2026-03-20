Mild weather on 1st day of spring in New York City, rain later before warmup

Spring officially arrives today in New York City with the vernal equinox at exactly 10:46 a.m., and while it may not feel like it right away, Friday's weather does deliver a clear shift in the air.

Early on, temperatures hover around 40 degrees in NYC, with colder readings in the 30s and even 20s across the Tri-State Area suburbs. It's a chilly start, but not totally unexpected for the first day of spring.

By Friday afternoon, conditions improve noticeably. Milder air moves in, winds pick up a bit, and temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday forecast for rain

It's the kind of day that offers a preview of April, even if clouds increase and a few late showers develop before sunset. But keep an umbrella nearby, especially heading into the evening.

Showers continue at times tonight as a system pushes through, but it won't linger long enough to spoil the weekend.

Warmer weekend

Saturday looks like the brighter of the two days, with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures once again reaching the mid to upper 50s. It's a solid day to get outside and enjoy that early‑spring feel.

Sunday stays mild as well, with highs climbing into the low 60s. Clouds increase later in the day, and a few showers are possible late, but much of the day remains usable.

Overall, it's a gradual and welcome transition into spring — not a dramatic flip, but a steady warmup that sets the tone for the days ahead.

First Alert Weather maps