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Mild weather on 1st day of spring in New York City, rain later before warmup

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

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Spring officially arrives today in New York City with the vernal equinox at exactly 10:46 a.m., and while it may not feel like it right away, Friday's weather does deliver a clear shift in the air.

Early on, temperatures hover around 40 degrees in NYC, with colder readings in the 30s and even 20s across the Tri-State Area suburbs. It's a chilly start, but not totally unexpected for the first day of spring.

By Friday afternoon, conditions improve noticeably. Milder air moves in, winds pick up a bit, and temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s.

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Friday forecast for rain

It's the kind of day that offers a preview of April, even if clouds increase and a few late showers develop before sunset. But keep an umbrella nearby, especially heading into the evening.

Showers continue at times tonight as a system pushes through, but it won't linger long enough to spoil the weekend.  

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Warmer weekend

Saturday looks like the brighter of the two days, with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures once again reaching the mid to upper 50s. It's a solid day to get outside and enjoy that early‑spring feel.

Sunday stays mild as well, with highs climbing into the low 60s. Clouds increase later in the day, and a few showers are possible late, but much of the day remains usable.

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Overall, it's a gradual and welcome transition into spring — not a dramatic flip, but a steady warmup that sets the tone for the days ahead.

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First Alert Weather maps

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