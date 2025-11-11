NYC hit with coldest day of the season so far for Veterans Day
Tuesday is Veterans Day, and it's a First Alert Weather Day due to the cold and wind.
Freeze warnings were in place until 9 a.m. for New York City, northeast New Jersey, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley and southwest Connecticut.
We're starting with the coldest morning of the season so far. It's cold and breezy, and it will feel like the 20s.
That'll give way to this afternoon, the coldest of the season to date. Wind gusts will clock in at 35-45 mph, with snow showers possible north and west of New York City. Highs will be in the low 40s, but will feel like the 30s. It's an early taste of December.
Tuesday night remains blustery and cold, feeling like it will be in the 30s and 20s.
As for Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy, and it will feel like the 40s.
Thursday will be partly sunny, and it will remain chilly and breezy.
