NYC Veterans Day Parade 2025 is today in Manhattan. Check the route, street closures and start time.

New York City's annual Veterans Day Parade is marching through Manhattan on Tuesday to kick off the celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

Organizers with the United War Veterans Council say the 2025 holiday parade in NYC is honoring the U.S. military's three service branches: the Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

Here's a guide with the route, street closures and more information to know about the parade.

NYC Veterans Day Parade route and start time

The parade in Midtown Manhattan steps off rain or shine at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after an 11 a.m. wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Light Flagstaff in Madison Square Park.

Over 150 vehicles and 25 floats, marching bands and more will travel up Fifth Avenue in the NYC Veterans Day Parade. CBS News New York

The route is along Fifth Avenue between 26th Street and 50th Street, organizers say. Participants in the parade are told to assemble to the west and northwest of Madison Square Park, near 23rd Street and Fifth Avenue.

The parade is scheduled to last about three hours.

Manhattan street closures

There will be street closures along the Veterans Day Parade route in Midtown, at NYPD's discretion, according to the City Department of Transportation.

Parade Formation:

Broadway between West 23rd Street and West 29th Street

Broadway between 5th Avenue and East 23rd Street

5th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 26th Street

West 24th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 27th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 28th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Parade Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 48th Street

Parade Dispersal:

East/West 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

29th Street – 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 45th Street and 48th Street

6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 27th Street

Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place

Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place will close for the Veterans Day Festival.

NJ Transit perk for military personnel

In addition, all active and retired military personnel with a valid ID can ride NJ Transit for free Tuesday. The complimentary rides are for rail, bus, and light rails. All that's required is showing valid military ID. Throughout the rest of the year, military personnel and their dependents may use a one-way reduced ticket option when they present their valid military ID or dependent cards.

250th anniversary of America's military

Over 20,000 people are expected to march in the 2025 Veterans Day Parade, which is commemorating the beginning of the Revolutionary War and the birth of America's military 250 years ago, according to organizers.

The grand marshals this year are former Staff Sergeant and Medal of Honor recipient Clinton Romesha, Marine veteran and homeless veterans' advocate Stephen Peck, and NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Sunita "Suni" Williams.

More than 280 marching units, 150 vehicles and 25 floats representing each military branch and every era since World War II will be featured.

The parade is held every year on Nov. 11.

The first one was in 1919, one year after the armistice signing that ended fighting during World War I "on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month in 1918," according to the United War Veterans Council.