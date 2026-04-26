NYPD "taking extra security measures" around Trump Tower after White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

The New York City Police Department is adding extra security outside Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan after Saturday's shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking extra security measures around Trump Tower," the NYPD told CBS News New York.

One NYPD vehicle was seen in front of the building late Saturday night.

What happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

A suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen of California, fired shots outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel as the dinner was taking place. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed off stage by Secret Service agents.

Allen was taken into custody and hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

A Secret Service agent was struck by a round, but was wearing a bulletproof vest and is expected to be OK, law enforcement sources told CBS News. No other injuries were reported.

N.Y. officials react to shooting

Rep. Mike Lawler was attending the Correspondents' Dinner with his wife and spoke to CBS News New York about the "deeply unnerving" incident.

"We had heard a pop, and then, I mean, pandemonium ensued," he said. "Plates were flying, and once the agents came storming in and we could hear them yelling, 'Shots fired,' you know, obviously, given the number of high-profile officials in the room, it was chaotic."

Other New York officials reacted to the shooting on social media.

"Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I am glad the President and guests at the White House Correspondents' Dinner are safe," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote.

"Thankful for the swift response by law enforcement and the Secret Service at the White House Correspondents' Dinner tonight. Praying for the safety of everyone in attendance," Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote.