17-year-old injured in stray bullet shooting near NYC's Stonewall Inn released from hospital

Mother of teen injured in stray bullet shooting in Greenwich Village angry but grateful

A 17-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet near New York City's Stonewall Inn on Sunday night is out of the hospital, but faces a long road to recovery.

The gunfire erupted just after 10 p.m. as Pride festivities were winding down.

Police say a 16-year-old girl opened fire on a rival group, and a stray bullet struck the 17-year-old girl. The 16-year-old was then unintentionally shot in the head by another gunman from her own group.

According to police, that 16-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition.

So far, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.

"I'm very angry"

CBS News New York's Naveen Dhaliwal spoke with the innocent bystander's mother, who says she's grateful her daughter is alive.

"It's devastating. It's scary. It's scary," mother Star Lopez said. "But I have her with me."

Lopez said her daughter has to use a wheelchair and go to physical therapy three times a week while she recovers.

"I'm very angry. Am I disappointed at the world? Yes, I'm very disappointed," she said.

Lopez said she doesn't know what to say to the shooters at this time.

"My concern is my kid," she said.

While angry, Lopez says she thankful for two good Samaritans and police officers who kept her daughter safe as she was shocked and bleeding.

"I just want to tell you thank you. I don't know who they are, but I am very, very grateful for them," she said. "You don't see that nowadays ... The two female officers and the two individuals that helped her, that covered her. I really am grateful."