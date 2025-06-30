Search on for gunman in NYC shooting near Pride celebration that left 2 teens injured

Two teenage girls are hospitalized following a shooting late Sunday night after the New York City Pride March in Manhattan. Police say they are now searching for a gunman.

The NYPD said Monday the shooting does not appear to be connected to Pride and is not being investigated as a hate crime.

Police sources tell CBS News New York one of the girls who was shot had been the first to open fire.

NYC shooting near Stonewall Inn

The shooting took place shortly after 10 p.m. along Sheridan Square in Greenwich Village, just steps from the historic Stonewall Inn. The area was packed with crowds following the city's annual Pride March.

As the festivities were winding down, police said the girls, ages 16 and 17, were shot in front of a Gristedes supermarket.

"It was probably 10:15 when I just heard a couple pops and then screaming," Greenwich Village resident Melissa Weather said. "I was winding down for the night and, all of a sudden, just heard a commotion. Looked outside my window and saw a bunch of cops heading to the area."

Police sources say the 16-year-old was with a group of people when she displayed a gun, fired at a nearby crowd and then, unintentionally, hit the 17-year-old, who was an innocent bystander, in the ankle.

Sources say after that, a man who was with the 16-year-old pulled out a gun and unintentionally struck her in the head. She remains in critical condition at the hospital.

At this point, no description of the suspect has been released, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.