Watch CBS News
Local News

1 shot in Greenwich Village following NYC Pride March festivities, NYPD says

By Derick Waller

/ CBS New York

1 person shot in Greenwich Village following NYC Pride March festivities, NYPD says
1 person shot in Greenwich Village following NYC Pride March festivities, NYPD says 02:52

The NYPD is investigating after a person was shot in Lower Manhattan following NYC Pride March festivities on Sunday night.

Police said the victim was struck in the head just after 10:10 p.m. in front of a Gristedes supermarket at 3 Sheridan Square in Greenwich Village, near the historic Stonewall Inn. That person was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

A second person injured during the altercation was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

"Once we figured out that something had happened we just came down to see. My friend is a medical doctor, so, just in case, maybe just to see if anyone needed medical attention or anything like that," one woman said.

There was no immediate description of the gunman and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.