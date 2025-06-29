1 shot in Greenwich Village following NYC Pride March festivities, NYPD says

The NYPD is investigating after a person was shot in Lower Manhattan following NYC Pride March festivities on Sunday night.

Police said the victim was struck in the head just after 10:10 p.m. in front of a Gristedes supermarket at 3 Sheridan Square in Greenwich Village, near the historic Stonewall Inn. That person was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

A second person injured during the altercation was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

"Once we figured out that something had happened we just came down to see. My friend is a medical doctor, so, just in case, maybe just to see if anyone needed medical attention or anything like that," one woman said.

There was no immediate description of the gunman and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.