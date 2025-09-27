Demonstrations held across NYC for Stand Against ICE Day of Action

New Yorkers citywide took part Saturday in what was called the "Stand Against ICE Day of Action," full of peaceful demonstrations and canvassing events.

This follows a series of events from the past few days fueling outrage over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's practices.

"We're not seen as humans"

Demonstrators marched down Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn and packed Sunset Park for one of eight events held across the city, started by members of the City Council Progressive Caucus.

"Not only our immigrant neighbors should know their rights, but regular U.S. citizens should know their rights because we see this administration is breaking, violating laws all over the place," Councilmember Alexa Aviles said.

"If they were doing things legally, there would be no issues or no problems, so I'm constantly questioning what they're doing," Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes said.

New Yorkers citywide took part in what was called the "Stand Against ICE Day of Action," full of peaceful demonstrations and canvassing events, on Sept. 27, 2025. CBS News New York

Demonstrators were told to wear white as a way to show peace in their message.

"We reject this violent Trump agenda, and we want our neighbors to know that they are safe here," Aviles said.

Demonstrator Damien Andrade said he was participating to stand in solidarity with his father, who is undocumented.

"He's also very scared to go outside today, and since we're trying to get him papers and, you know, that process, it takes a very, very long time," he said.

He added, "We're not seen as humans, we're just seen as objects to be just thrown and we're not ... We all bleed the same color. Everybody on this Earth bleeds the same color. It doesn't matter about your race, your nationality."

Rallies follow Texas ICE facility shooting, violent altercation in NYC

The Day of Action comes one day after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi promised to send Justice Department agents to protect ICE agents following a shooting on Wednesday at a Texas ICE field office. One detainee was killed, and two others were injured.

The AG said on social media that these attacks "only strengthen our resolve to complete the work begun."

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, "We are not going to allow domestic terrorists to attack our law enforcement."

The rallies also follow an incident that happened Thursday at 26 Federal Plaza, when an ICE officer was caught on camera pushing a woman to the ground as she pleaded with him after her husband was detained. The ICE officer has since been relieved of his duties. McLaughlin, in a statement, described the agent's actions as "unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE."

New government statistics also show that non-criminals make up the largest portion of detainees arrested by ICE at 35%. Of those transferred by Customs and Border Protection, 81% have no criminal charges or convictions.