NYC comptroller says video shows ICE agent's altercation with wife of detainee

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is calling out Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he says an agent was caught on video having an altercation with a woman at 26 Federal Plaza.

Lander reposted the video on social media.

It appears to show a woman being shoved to the ground by a man. It happened, according to Lander, after her husband was detained.

The woman's daughter can be seen watching in tears.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is calling out ICE after he says an agent was caught on video having an altercation with a woman at 26 Federal Plaza on Sept. 25, 2025. Photo provided

The video shows the woman seeming to plead with the man. He then appears to grab her and shove her into the wall, and she eventually falls to the ground.

Before she's pushed to the ground, she is heard saying in Spanish, "Please, take me, too."

"Don't touch me, ma'am," the man responds in Spanish.

"They are going to kill him. They pulled my hair. You guys don't care about anything," the woman responded in Spanish.

Lander said since the spring, it's become a routine practice for ICE agents to detain migrants following their asylum hearings.

"We can disagree on immigration policy, but you can't watch that video and think that that's how you want United States law enforcement officials treating human beings," Lander said.

Comptroller says woman was placed in ambulance after incident

Lander told CBS News New York he did not witness the events depicted in the video, but he was in a courtroom down the hall. He says he was told the woman is a mother in a family of four, and her husband from Ecuador had just been detained.

"He was ripped out of her arms right in front of the family," Lander said. "And then she goes up afterwards to this ICE officer, crying. She's just seen her husband ripped out of her arms. And she's just pleading with him to bring her husband back. She doesn't touch him. She doesn't assault him. And he says, 'Adios, adios' and then he just throws her to the ground."

Lander said reporters later got his attention and told him an ambulance had arrived to pick the woman up. Her status or her condition was not immediately known.

Late Thursday afternoon, Rep. Dan Goldman shared photos of himself with the woman and her children captioned, "Monica and her 2 young children fled to my office for safety after she was assaulted by this [ICE] agent in an egregious act of excessive force."

He goes on to call for disciplinary action from the Department of Homeland Security.

CBS News New York reached out to ICE and DHS for more information about what happened. We have not yet heard back.

The comptroller is set to speak at a protest in Foley Square for "New Yorkers Against ICE" Thursday evening. It was planned prior to the release of the video.