How much snow did NYC get? Map shows snowfall totals in Tri-State Area.

Now that the winter storm is mostly finished in the Tri-State Area, we're getting a solid look at where the most snow fell.

New York City wound up with less snow than anticipated, but still the most in nearly four years.

Here's a look at totals across the region.

Less snow in NYC and New Jersey

In New York City and into New Jersey, warmer air aloft won out, which kept snow totals lower than expected.

The storm still delivered Central Park's greatest snowfall total in nearly four years. The final measurement came in at 4.3" Saturday morning, the first snowfall greater than 4" since Jan. 28-29, 2022.

Everywhere picked up some snow, but the totals were depressed thanks to a lot of sleet and some freezing rain. Despite the surface being below freezing, a layer of warmer air around 7,000-10,000 feet caused melting as precipitation fell.

Totals in New Jersey were generally 2-4" for northern areas, with even less down into South Jersey.

Map shows highest snow totals

The biggest snowfall totals were north and east of New York City, specifically Connecticut and parts of Long Island. This is where the storm primarily performed as expected, with totals of 7-9".

Some of the highest snow totals recorded were 9.1" in New Fairfield, Connecticut, and 7.5" in Babylon, New York.

Elsewhere in New York, parts of Westchester County, Orange County and Putnam County picked up 5-7". Armonk came in at 6.4" and Putnam Valley had 5.7".

Looking ahead

Outside of some lingering flurries and slick roads Saturday morning, the storm is mostly finished in the NYC area.

Even once the storm clears, temperatures will struggle to get above freezing. Clouds will give way to some breaks of sun before the day is over.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the teens and 20s. Any untreated surfaces will be extremely slick.

As for Sunday, the daylight hours will be dry before rain moves back in tomorrow evening. There may be some brief mixing north and west of NYC at the onset, but temperatures will slowly rise overnight as the weather transitions to rain. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s.