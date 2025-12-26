Winter storm live updates for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut as heavy snow hits region
What to know about the winter storm in the New York City area
- Winter storm warnings are in effect Friday across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for what's forecast to be New York City's most significant snowstorm in years.
- New York and New Jersey are under a states of emergency with a general 5 to 9 inches of snow predicted in the NYC area, Long Island northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut, but a foot or more is possible in some parts.
- The heaviest snow is expected from 5 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, leading to quick accumulations and low visibility, making safe travel almost impossible.
- NYC's Department of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory, warning roads will become slick — especially in the evening and overnight hours — and urged drivers to take it slow and avoid unnecessary trips.
Hochul says people should delay travel plans
Gov. Hochul called in to CBS News New York and said her biggest concern over the next 24 hours is safety on the roads, especially with many people returning from the holidays.
"If you can stay off the roads for just a few more hours, delay your travel plans, and allow our plows to get out there and do what they do," Hochul said. "If people are staying home, it's just a volume of snow, we'll be able to get through it. New Yorkers are tough, we've been through this before."
The governor said people should plan to stay home for the next day and a half, if possible.
Low visibility in NYC expected
The New York City Office of Emergency Management issued a special weather statement on social media late Friday afternoon, warning about the storm.
"Snow will overspread the area through 5:30 PM, with visibility dropping to 1 mile or less. Untreated roadways will likely become snow covered. Conditions will deteriorate rapidly. Travel is not recommended this evening," the department said.
NYC issues Code Blue for freezing temps
New York City issued a Code Blue on Friday, which happens when temperatures between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. are forecast to dip below 32 degrees.
The Code Blue protects homeless individuals, who must be taken in by city shelters when it is in effect.
Adams urgers New Yorkers to take caution
At his news conference, the mayor said the latest forecast shows 6-9 inches of snow citywide, but as much as 11 inches could fall in northeast Queens and the city's northern neighborhoods.
"The heaviest accumulation is likely to occur overnight," Adams said. "We expect slick roads this afternoon and evening. We know many New Yorkers may be traveling for the holidays, so we want to ask them to limit travel on our roads during this time. If you must travel, use public transportation."
Adams said city agencies have been working "around the clock" preparing for the winter storm.
New York under state of emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the winter storm, which could bring the most snow to New York City since 2022.
"As widespread snowfall is expected to start in New York City and its surrounding areas this evening, I will declare a State of Emergency to ensure that our agencies and local partners have the resources and tools they need to respond to the storm," Hochul said. "The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority, and I continue to urge extreme caution throughout the duration of this storm. Please continue to monitor your local forecast, avoid unnecessary travel and if you must travel, take all necessary precautions to ensure you arrive safely at your destination."
Hochul's order covers more than half the counties in the state.
Adams to give NYC snowstorm update
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to give an update on winter storm preparations on Friday.
The mayor's news conference is expected to start at around 4:30 p.m. You can stream it live on CBS News New York.
Long Island gears up for heavy snow
On Long Island, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine gave an update on storm preparations.
"We're ready. We have our salt, our sanding trucks, we have our plows out, and we're ready to address the storm," Romaine said. "If you can, do not travel during the storm. At various times, we're going to be getting one to two inches per hour, at the peak of the storm. The other thing is, if you can, do not park your car on the local roadways. It makes it difficult for the towns and villages of Suffolk County to plow if your car is on the roadways."
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman cautioned residents to take precautions.
"Stay safe and stay home unless there is an emergency. If you must go out, drive carefully, slow down, and stay alert," Blakeman said. "Nassau County is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents during extreme weather conditions."
New Jersey under state of emergency
New Jersey went under a state of emergency starting at 1 p.m. Friday.
Acting Governor Tahesha Way urged people to avoid driving, if possible, as the storm approached.
Bergen County said it had more than 100 trucks prepared for salting and plowing the roads.
"We want to get a good layer of salt down on the road right away so that we don't get icing, and then it's just about pushing the snow and keeping the roads open so that emergency vehicles and people that need to be on the road can get through, " Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said.