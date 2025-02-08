Snow Alert in effect in NYC Saturday afternoon as preparations are made for storm

NEW YORK - New York City and the surrounding area are getting ready for more snow and ice which is expected to start impacting our area Saturday evening. Significant accumulations are expected in parts of our area.

New York City is issuing a Snow Alert as of 1 p.m., and the Department of Sanitation has been preparing. They started salting the roads and bike lanes at midnight in anticipation of the storm. Alternate Side Parking regulations were suspended Saturday, though meter rules remain in effect.

DSNY says thousands of staffers will be working 12-hour shifts to spread salt and prepare snow plow equipment. The plows won't hit the roads, however, until snow depths reach two inches. New York City residents will then be able to track plow progress online.

Some 700 salt spreaders are ready to go, the DNSY says the city has approximately 700 million pounds of salt on hand.

Garbage collection was expected to proceed as normal. While the DSNY plows streets, highways and bike lanes, clearing sidewalks is the responsibility of property owners.

Long Island preparing for storm

Officials on Long Island are preparing for the storm. Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr. and first responders will be holding a briefing on storm preparations there at noon, and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is expected to hold a news conference as well Saturday afternoon.

Snow preps in the Northern Suburbs

Crews across much of the Tri-State Area are bracing for the storm, including towns across Westchester County which are bringing in additional staff, tons of salt, and putting more trucks on the street.

In Yonkers, we saw shoppers picked up gear they need to clean up and dig out before the Super Bowl on Sunday. People were also grocery shopping early for the big game.

New Jersey gears up

Meanwhile in New Jersey, a winter storm watch is in effect for several counties. CBS News New York's First Alert Weather Teaam is predicting some areas could see up to six inches of snow. For folks in Clifton, specifically, 800 more tons of salt are on the way to keep the roads safe this weekend. They already have 2,500 tons of salt on hand.