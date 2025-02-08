Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow Alert in effect in NYC Saturday afternoon as preparations are made for storm

By John Dias, Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Preparations underway for Saturday's storm
Preparations underway for Saturday's storm 04:14

NEW YORK - New York City and the surrounding area are getting ready for more snow and ice which is expected to start impacting our area Saturday evening. Significant accumulations are expected in parts of our area. 

New York City is issuing a Snow Alert as of 1 p.m., and the Department of Sanitation has been preparing. They started salting the roads and bike lanes at midnight in anticipation of the storm. Alternate Side Parking regulations were suspended Saturday, though meter rules remain in effect. 

DSNY says thousands of staffers will be working 12-hour shifts to spread salt and prepare snow plow equipment. The plows won't hit the roads, however, until snow depths reach two inches. New York City residents will then be able to track plow progress online.

 Some 700 salt spreaders are ready to go, the DNSY says the city has approximately 700 million pounds of salt on hand. 

Garbage collection was expected to proceed as normal. While the DSNY plows streets, highways and bike lanes, clearing sidewalks is the responsibility of property owners. 

Long Island preparing for storm

Officials on Long Island are preparing for the storm. Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr. and first responders will be holding a briefing on storm preparations there at noon, and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is expected to hold a news conference as well Saturday afternoon. 

Snow preps in the Northern Suburbs

Crews across much of the Tri-State Area are bracing for the storm, including towns across Westchester County which are bringing in additional staff, tons of salt, and putting more trucks on the street. 

In Yonkers, we saw shoppers picked up gear they need to clean up and dig out before the Super Bowl on Sunday. People were also grocery shopping early for the big game. 

New Jersey gears up

Meanwhile in New Jersey, a winter storm watch is in effect for several counties. CBS News New York's First Alert Weather Teaam is predicting some areas could see up to six inches of snow. For folks in Clifton, specifically, 800 more tons of salt are on the way to keep the roads safe this weekend. They already have 2,500 tons of salt on hand. 

John Dias
0020-john-dias-circle-button-1000x1000.png

John graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University at Albany with dual majors in journalism and communication. He also minored in political science. During his senior year, he juggled both classes and a full-time job as a web producer for News10 ABC in Albany, New York.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.