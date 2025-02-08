Maps show how much snow to expect in NYC today, and when

More snow and rain will impact the Tri-State Area Saturday night

It's a cold, but quiet start to the weekend today.

CBS News New York

Even though a storm is approaching, your daylight hours are snow-free. Clouds will gradually build, and highs will slowly climb into the mid 30s. Unlike Friday, there's not much of a breeze so wind chills aren't far off from the air temp.

Our First Alert Weather Day is for tonight into early Sunday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the area, with Winter Storm Warnings north of the city. Snow will develop after sunset from southwest to northeast, filling in by 8 PM or so.

The brunt of this one will occur between about 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. After starting as snow for most, it'll transition to a wintry mix near the city and even plain rain farther to the south. For you folks to the north, you'll be mainly snow from start to finish.

Snow totals will range from a couple inches to the south, 3-5" in and around the city, and 5-8" for our northern counties. Icing is again a concern as well, primarily south and west of the city where an extended period of sleet and eventually freezing rain may occur. The plus side is the bulk of this will occur late tonight and during the overnight hours.

Different forecast models are projecting different totals. You've seen the First Alert Weather Team's snowfall forecast above, but we thought you might be interested in a closer look at some of the diverse models we're assessing.

The North American Model is currently suggesting less than inch of snow will accumulate in New York City through Sunday morning.

The HRRR model is more aggressive, showing 5.2" by 1 p.m. Sunday.

Ice accumulation is also a concern, as it can make for hazardous driving conditions.

After some leftover flakes early tomorrow morning, things wrap up quickly. Sunday is actually a decent day with clearing skies. It'll be blustery as the storm pulls away thought, gusting 20-25 mph at times tomorrow.

The busy pattern continues next week with several more storms to track. Tuesday may feature more in the way of snow, while Thursday looks to be a wintry mix to rain situation. Of course, we'll be on top of it.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.