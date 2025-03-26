Consultant contract for NYC's Second Avenue subway extension project approved by MTA board

After years of waiting, neighbors in East Harlem are a step closer to getting the Second Avenue subway extension.

The MTA board, during their monthly meeting Wednesday, voted to award a more than $186 million contract with a project management consultant to oversee the work of Phase 2.

"There's some very specialized expertise overseeing complex tunnel boring operations, for example, complex system computer installations, for example, that we don't have among our day-to-day workforce," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

The unique contract allows the MTA to receive up to $4 million in incentive payments should the consultants fall behind in schedule.

The $7.7 billion project is the costliest subway project per-mile in New York.

The project is being partially funded by congestion pricing. The MTA says they do not yet have a proposed completion date for Phase 2.

Rider reaction mixed to Second Avenue subway extension plan

Right now, the Q train's final stop on the Second Avenue portion of the line is 96th Street, but the plan is to eventually connect the track with tunnels that will be built to bring trains to East Harlem.

The plan has some local residents scratching their heads, while others support the move.

"Ease of access. I live a little bit further uptown so being able to get on the train at 125th Street," one resident said.

"Then they better improve our subways because it's, right now, horrific, horrific, when they don't work," subway rider Lynn Mandel said.

"It's actually more convenient for work-wise because I also live right here, so it actually extends more into work," another rider said.