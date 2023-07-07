Second Avenue subway expanding into Harlem in Phase 2 of project: When and where

NEW YORK -- The Second Avenue subway is expanding to Harlem -- a game changer that more than 300,000 passengers are expected to benefit from once it's complete, according to the MTA.

Today, the Q train runs as far north as 96th Street. But the extension would bring it to East Harlem-125th Street, after making stops at 106th and 116th streets. It's expected to provide direct connections to the 4, 5, and 6 trains, plus Metro-North.

"We can move forward with awarding the early works later this year and moving into procurement for the boring and tunneling contract this year as well, with subsequent awards next year," said Tim Mulligan, MTA Deputy Chief Development Officer.

The opening of the first phase of Second Avenue subway was a major milestone. An R-160 Q train brought some of the first passengers into 96th Street on New Year's Day in 2017.

"I've been waiting for this for a little while now," said one passenger taking the line back in 2017 on its inaugural run.

East Harlem has been a subway desert ever since the Second Avenue EL stopped service above 57th Street in 1940, according to the MTA. Phase two is said to bring the line back to the neighborhood and provide relief on the Lexington Avenue line.

Before actual construction begins on building tunnels, the project requires the MTA to acquire some properties needed for constructing entrances and facilities needed for equipment, such as a tunnel-boring machine.

In a statement, MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, "Once construction is underway on Phase 2 of the Second Avenue Subway, we've said it is expected to take approximately seven to eight years to complete. The actual timeline will be determined after bids are received from design-build companies that include commitments for both cost and duration."

As of now, the MTA is waiting on the requested $3.4 billion it asked for from the federal government to complete the project. The transit agency said the full estimated project could cost as much as $6.9 billion.

CBS New York has learned the MTA will be conducting an industry outreach event on July 11, 2023 to provide a project overview of Phase two of the Second Avenue subway project. Contractors and consultants interested in participating in the project are invited to attend. Officials say the event will be held at MTA headquarters at 2 Broadway in Manhattan.