New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks' last day on the job

NEW YORK -- It's the last day on the job for New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, whose retirement takes effect Wednesday, the Department of Education confirms.

Banks has been leading the DOE since Mayor Eric Adams took office, and ushered in a new phonics-based reading curriculum. The chancellor started his nearly 40-year career as a school safety agent in Brooklyn, and then went on to become a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

"I am so grateful to have served New York City's families and children now for almost 40 years," he said earlier this month. "As a product of New York City Public Schools, New York City Public Schools did well by me, and my family, my brothers, and it has been a real blessing to me to have been a product of this school system."

Banks is also among the mayor's top officials whose homes were raided by federal agents on Sept. 4, along with his now-wife Sheena Wright and his brothers, Philip and Terence Banks.

Wright and Philip Banks III have since resigned from their positions as first deputy and deputy mayor. None of the officials who had their phones seized that day have been charged with any crimes.

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks retiring

The schools chancellor announced last month he would retire at the end of the calendar year, saying his plans were already in the works before the federal investigation. Then roughly a week later, he said he would actually be leaving months earlier.

In the days following the raid, Banks said he always lives his life with integrity, and told CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer the investigation was not impacting his ability to lead the nation's largest school system.

"In life, you may have challenges, but always hold your head high, live your life and walk with integrity," he said. "I've always done that and I would encourage all of our kids, all of our teachers and anyone else to do the same."

Banks is being replaced by Deputy Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos, who the mayor touted as the "highest ranking Latina and Spanish-speaking leader in the New York City Public Schools."

Aviles-Ramos, a Bronx native, is a 17-year veteran of city schools and started her career teaching English.

"I'm an English teacher, and my focus is on making sure our students feel seen, heard and supported," she told CBS News New York's Doug Williams.