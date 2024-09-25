New NYC schools chancellor expected to be named today after David Banks announces retirement

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to name a new schools chancellor Wednesday, after David Banks announced he will retire at the end of the year.

The shakeup comes after Banks and several other top Adams' officials had their homes raided and phones seized by federal agents earlier this month, though officials insist the schools chancellor's retirement was already in the works.

Banks' retirement will be effective Dec. 31. Sources tell CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer one of his top deputies, Melissa Aviles-Ramos, is expected to be named as his replacement. It's unclear if she will serve on an interim or permanent basis.

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks to retire

In a letter announcing his retirement, Banks said serving as the city's chancellor "has been a profound honor," and he will do "everything possible to ensure a smooth transition." He also said he told Adams his plans to retire this year before he was raided by the feds.

Federal agents searched the home Banks shares with his fiancée, Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, and seized their cellphones back on Sept. 4. The feds also raided Banks' two brothers, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phillip Banks III and Terence Banks, who runs a consulting firm.

The schools chancellor spoke publicly about the investigation, saying, "I always live my life with integrity, every day of my life, and anybody who knows me, knows that." He later sat down with Kramer on "The Point," where he told her the situation wasn't distracting him from the start of school, "not even a little bit."

Banks started his career teaching in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, then went on to co-found the Bronx School of Law, Government and Justice and found the Eagle Academy. During his time as chancellor, he implemented new reading and math curricula, known as NYC Reads and NYC Solves.

"I am immensely grateful and proud of the work accomplished in New York City Public Schools under Chancellor David Banks. In less than three years, our city's public schools have transformed — from ensuring schools were safe and open coming out of the pandemic to a space that has increased our students' reading scores, math scores, and graduation rates," Adams said in a statement Tuesday.

Adams team in turmoil

Banks is the latest top official in the mayor's inner circle to announce their departure amid the ongoing federal investigations at City Hall. Earlier this week, Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said he will step down in January. And earlier this month, Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg announced her resignation, and former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban left his post after the feds also seized his devices, and those of his twin brother, James Caban.

CBS News New York also learned Edward Caban's interim replacement, Tom Donlon, had his homes searched by federal investigators. He said agents "took materials that came into my possession approximately 20 years ago and are unrelated to my work with the New York City Police Department."

Meanwhile, Adams' lawyers were subpoenaed over his dealings with Turkey and five other foreign governments, sources say. Investigators have been looking into whether his 2021 campaign received illegal donations in exchange for pressuring the FDNY to approve plans for a new Turkish consulate in Manhattan.

Kramer asked the mayor Tuesday whether flurry of the investigations is impacting the city's ability to fill the open positions in his administration.

"City government is a deep bench and we have a reservoir of talent in this city," Adams replied. "We're not going to have a problem filling any of these positions, people want to be in city government."

No charges have been filed in any of the investigations, and the mayor has said he is fully cooperating.

