Melissa Aviles-Ramos ready for the "surprises and challenges" of being NYC schools chancellor

NEW YORK -- The historic day for Mayor Eric Adams' administration happened as a new member began preparations for a new role.

Incoming Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos sat down Thursday with CBS News New York education reporter Doug Williams, one day after she was appointed to replace the retiring David Banks.

A lot has changed in New York City since Wednesday, when Aviles-Ramos was introduced as the next leader of New York City Public Schools by the mayor.

"Being chancellor comes with a lot of surprises and challenges," Aviles-Ramos said.

Aviles-Ramos says she relishes educating "future leaders"

Aviles-Ramos spoke to Williams in a quieter room during a much noisier news cycle. She shared her thoughts on the mayor's situation.

"I'm an English teacher, and my focus is on making sure our students feel seen, heard and supported. So, today, I feel the exact same way I felt yesterday," she said.

Aviles-Ramos, who is the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the Department of Education, said she's focused on doing the work, which she will begin in earnest when Banks officially retires on Dec. 31.

"I'm happy to be here right now. I've had an amazing career over the past 17 years and I will continue to be in education as long as I can be, because I believe it's a way to build our future leaders," she said.

Reading, math and safety are her top priorities

Aviles-Ramos said Wednesday that she wants to be seen as a symbol of stability. She says the work her department has done will remain, even if Mayor Adams is not reelected.

"Our priority is for kids to read, be able to do math, be safe, and have access to amazing programs and opportunities that are going to lead to success after graduation. I can't imagine anyone not prioritizing those things," she said.

Being safe is top of mind for many, including the incoming chancellor.

"It currently is and will remain top priority in our administration, and as chancellor it's my responsibility to make sure that we're working closely with our community leaders and our families to really define what safety looks like," Aviles-Ramos said.

As a principal earlier in her career, Aviles-Ramos was in charge of security at the school. Safety is not just a concern for students and their families, but one of many on the minds of city teachers.

"When we center teacher support, kids win, and that's what's important to me," Aviles-Ramos said.