Possible NYC residential building worker strike could impact tens of thousands of union members

Tens of thousands of residential building workers across New York City could soon walk off the job as tensions rise ahead of a critical contract deadline.

More than 34,000 building employees represented by the 32BJ union – including doormen, porters, supers and handypeople – are preparing for a possible strike in less than two weeks.

Their union said workers are demanding higher pay, stronger health care protections, and better retirement benefits as the cost of living continues to climb.

"We've had three bargaining sessions with the employers. We haven't had one agreement on anything of substance," 32BJ SEIU Local President Manny Pastreich said.

In a statement, Howard Rothschild, President of the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, said:

"We are committed to working with 32BJ to reach a fair contract, but there is still significant distance between the parties. The likelihood of 0% rent increases across nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments in New York City for years during the entire life of this contract will significantly limit the industry's ability to support wage growth. At the same time, co-ops and condos basically operate as non-profits and they are already contending with rising tax burdens and increased common charges. 32BJ has recognized these facts across the table, and we hope that we can work together to confront the economic realities facing the industry."

Union members say the financial struggle to make ends meet is real.

"Everything is expensive – rent, food. It's crazy," porter Ricardo Wilburgh said.

"I'm looking for at least $2 or $3 more of a raise in April," porter Akin Charles said.

Union leaders said a strike can be approved on April 15 and workers can walk off the job on April 20, potentially affecting services in residential buildings citywide.