NYC sees snow start to fall overnight; Schools fully remote today

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Snowflakes began falling early Tuesday morning in New York City. 

A significant amount is expected in the coming hours, which could impact the commute. 

New York City public schools will be fully remote Tuesday

North of the city, Yonkers, New Rochelle and White Plains will have snow days. On Long Island, Manhasset, Riverhead, Nassau BOCES, Great Neck and Valley Stream will also be closed. 

The city's Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory until 6 p.m. due to poor visibility and potentially dangerous road conditions. 

More than 700 salt spreaders treated the streets overnight, and 2,000 plow trucks will be deployed this morning.   

As for mass transit, the MTA said it's been gearing up by putting chains on bus tires and placing extra crews on subway and commuter lines to respond to issues quickly. 

By 4 a.m., John F. Kennedy International Airport reported 28 flight delays and 171 cancelations, LaGuardia Airport had six delays and 345 cancellations, and Newark Liberty International Airport had five delays and 151 cancellations.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest storm timeline and snow totals. 

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 4:28 AM EST

