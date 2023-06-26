New York City celebrates Diwali becoming school holiday statewide

NEW YORK -- It's official, Diwali, the festival of lights, will become a school holiday in New York State.

Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the recently passed state legislation Monday at City Hall.

"Our first arrival of Indian-Americans wanted something to hold onto, and it meant so much to them. That is why this pursuit was extremely important," he said.

Diwali is celebrated by millions of Hindu people around the world.

State lawmakers also added Lunar New Year to the school holiday list.