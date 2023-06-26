Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City celebrates Diwali becoming school holiday statewide

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York adds Diwali to school holiday calendar
New York adds Diwali to school holiday calendar 00:30

NEW YORK -- It's official, Diwali, the festival of lights, will become a school holiday in New York State. 

Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the recently passed state legislation Monday at City Hall.

"Our first arrival of Indian-Americans wanted something to hold onto, and it meant so much to them. That is why this pursuit was extremely important," he said. 

Diwali is celebrated by millions of Hindu people around the world. 

State lawmakers also added Lunar New Year to the school holiday list. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 12:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.