"Hands Off" protests today in NYC planned after President Trump's tariffs announcement

Protests against President Trump's tariffs are expected Saturday at Bryant Park in New York City and around the Tri-State Area.

The "Hands Off" demonstrations come after two days of huge losses on Wall Street followed Mr. Trump's announcement of steep tariffs, which also sparked fears of a global trade war and recession.

Organizers said at least one protest is planned in every state, including many in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as part of a national day of action.

Experts fear global trade war will spark recession

JPMorgan analysts raised the odds of a worldwide recession to 60% after markets ended their worst week in five years Friday, which experts blamed on the new U.S. tariffs.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said consumers will be feeling the pain.

"It is now becoming clear that tariff increases will be significantly larger than expected. And the same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth," Powell said.

Mr. Trump made no public appearances Friday. He headed out for a round of golf in Florida and posted on social media, "Only the weak will fail."

Trump administration officials insisted markets will rebound as American manufacturing is restored.

"Big business is not worried about the tariffs because they know they are here to stay," the president posted later Friday evening.

President Donald Trump, driven by his son Eric Trump, arrives at Trump National Doral during the LIV Golf Miami tournament, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Miami. Alex Brandon / AP

New Yorkers worry about price increases

Despite the White House's claim, the plunging markets have some New Yorkers worried about their wallets.

"I think we should all be scared, we don't know what's next. It's going going to affect a lot of people," Olga Payne, of Queens Village, said.

"Job security, everything going up, talking about eggs, what's next? Every day it's something new," Laurie Harrigan, of Deer Park, Long Island, said.

"Who's going to want to invest in the U.S. when it's in a state like this?" said Christy Sacks, of Brooklyn.

Mr. Trump insists the tariffs will spur job growth and an economic boom, calling the immediate effects "growing pains."