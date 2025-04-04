"Hands Off" protests to be held April 5 in Detroit and around Michigan

More than 1,000 "Hands Off" protests are planned nationwide on Saturday, April 5, including protests in Detroit, Southeast Michigan and across the state.

The main Detroit protest is scheduled to begin at the Detroit Institute of Arts. There is also a protest scheduled at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing.

The nationwide protests are aimed at President Trump, billionaire Elon Musk and are organized by grassroots organizations, nonprofits and political groups.

National organizers call the protests a "mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history," and say "Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights — enabled by Congress every step of the way."

The protests come on the heels of Mr. Trump's announced so-called reciprocal tariffs applied to imports from about 90 nations, which were followed by at least two days of plunging stock markets domestically and worldwide.

When are the Hands Off protests?

The protests will be held nationwide on Saturday, April 5, according to organizers. A majority of the protests held in Michigan will take place between noon and 4 p.m.

Detroit protest

The Detroit protest will begin at the Detroit Institute of Arts at 1 p.m., before embarking on a march to Grand Circus Park.

"This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies," Detroit organizers said. "Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop to the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country."

The march is about 3.5 miles in length and is expected to conclude by 4 p.m.

Hands off protest locations in Michigan

As of Friday, more than 50 protests are planned across Michigan. Protests will be held in cities like Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Sault Ste. Marie, Ann Arbor and Marquette.

Hands off protest locations nationwide

Hands Off protests are scheduled in all 50 states. You can view a full list of protest locations here.