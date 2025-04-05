'Hands off' rally at Minnesota capitol saw huge crowds

Thousands rallied at the Minnesota Capitol on Saturday afternoon, denouncing President Trump and Elon Musk. The 'Hands Off!' rally was one of 1,200 across the country.

"I don't know, this one spoke to me," said Rosemont resident Tracy Monroe.

"I'm just extremely proud of Minnesota," said Krista Karels from Montrose.

There were more than 30 across protests across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. From Bemidji, Thief River Falls, Anoka and the room 'where it happens,' our State Capitol, which saw a considerable crowd.

The motives for people showing up were vast, and several people told WCCO it was their first time even doing something like this.

"My sister-in-law convinced me to come. It was a no brainer, now I'm energized to come out more" Monroe added.

Energized, like these Chanhassen friends.

"A big thing for all of us is social security" said Lisa Estlow from Chanhassen.

And this Minneapolis 50-year veteran lawyer.

"I'm here to demonstrate my support for the rule of law in this country... it's our greatest asset" said Minneapolis resident Ralph Baha.

The Minnesota GOP responding to the Capitol rally on X — saying:

"We fully support the First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful assembly -- they are cornerstones of our democracy.

That said, this rally is being organized by some of the most radical progressive groups in Minnesota and across the country, including Indivisible, the Working Families Party, TakeAction MN, and other far-left activists who consistently advocate for the failed policies of DEI mandates, government overreac, and socialist-style economic experiements.



This event highlights what Minnesotans are coming to see more clearly every day: today's Democratic Party is rudderless -- out of ideas and out of touch. Rather than offering real solutions, they double down on the same tired rhetoric and failed policies that President Trump ran against -- and defeated -- in a sweeting national victory.



If this is the best the radical Left has to offer -- old ideas, more government waste, and endless complaining -- then we welcome the contrast. Voters are ready for bold leadership, common-sense solutions, and a government that works for the people -- not against them.

We're focused on building momentum heading into 2026, and the Minnesota Republican Party is confident that with unity, vision, and a winning message, we will continue to earn victories across the state."

-Alex Plechash, Chairman Republican Party of Minnesota

"Watching everybody makes me feel like you're not alone" said Karels.

"Hands Off!" demonstrations were also held globally from London, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico and Portugal.