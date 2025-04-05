Demonstrators participate in "Hands Off" protests in South Florida, expressing frustrations with Trump administration

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the U.S. and right here in South Florida on Saturday to rally against President Trump's administration.

The so-called "Hands Off" protests are calling for an end to federal cuts, attacks on immigrants and an end to what organizers are calling a "billionaire takeover."

In Miami, protestors walked from the Freedom Tower down Biscayne Boulevard and the Torch of Friendship to express their frustrations not just with Mr. Trump but his entire administration.

As drivers traveled north on Biscayne, people held signs in the sky that read things such as "Hands off democracy," "Love not chaos," and "Dump your Republican boyfriend." CBS News Miami saw the same type of signs at a protest in Hollywood as people filled the streets there with similar messages.

Each person who spoke to CBS News Miami, no matter their beliefs, had a specific reason why they were out to protest Mr. Trump.

"We're here trying to protect education because we know that public education is the cornerstone of democracy in our communities," said Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the United Teachers of Dade. "And, so we're fighting for our kids and people need to know that Congress needs to step up."

"I feel that our country is held by one tiny piece of paper called the Constitution and it's being trampled on," added Miami resident Grisell Gajano.

Others told CBS News Miami that they have faith in the decisions made by Mr. Trump and his administration, saying things like tariffs are in the best interest of the economy.