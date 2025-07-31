Politicians aim for NYPD support as Det. Didarul Islam is laid to rest

Thursday was a solemn day as two of the victims of the deadly Midtown office shooting were laid to rest, but politics also played a role as people running for office on every level sought to wrap themselves up in NYPD blue.

The killing of NYPD Det. Didarul Islam has made concerns about public safety an even stronger imperative not only in New York City's mayoral race, but in next year's gubernatorial and congressional races.

Hochul, Adams speak at Det. Didarul Islam's funeral

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa were among those in attendance at Islam's funeral.

Both Hochul and Adams spoke during the service, with Hochul wearing a headscarf as a sign of respect.

"The residents of this city and indeed this state must show greater platitudes and gratitude toward our police force. They have not received enough in years of late, in my opinion, and that must be rectified. They need our support," she said.

Her words could be taken two ways, both political — courting cops whose support she wants as she seeks reelection, and schooling Mamdani, who still has work to do to prove to the men and women in blue he's on their side.

Adams was far more subtle.

"I want to first acknowledge in the room today those electeds that I saw," he said.

He ticked off a list of the politicians in the room, but somehow forgot to mention Mamdani and Cuomo, his opponents in the mayor's race.

"I apologize if I'm missing any name," Adams said.

The mayor, who is also hoping to pick up support in Islam's Bangladeshi community, also posted pictures on social media of his meeting with the officer's family.

Mamdani's views on police questioned by fellow candidates

Mamdani did not speak before or after the service, but other candidates referenced his recent insistence that his views about defunding the police have changed.

"Well, I know that Zohran Mamdani is now a born again. 'No, no, no. I really, I want to hire police here.' He wants to hire social workers," Sliwa said. "If Zohran Mamdani was anti-cop then, there's a very good chance he's anti-cop now."

Jim Walden, another mayoral candidate, called for a 25% pay rise for New York City cops in honor of Islam, who was working a second job at the Park Avenue building when he was gunned down.

"The fact that Officer Islam could not afford his growing family without taking a second job is part of the problem. It's a problem of priorities. It's a failure of policy," Walden said. "So let's end this kind of private security details and just pay cops what they need in order to live."

President Trump also offered condolences through his press secretary.

"The president has always and will always proudly stand with our men and women in blue," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a White House press briefing Thursday.