Haven't moved your car since NYC's big snowstorm? Here's why experts say you should check on it.

It's been nearly three weeks since a January snowstorm hit New York City, and many cars still haven't moved.

Alternate side parking rules have been suspended since the storm, but if your car is still buried, you may want to check on it.

The Saturday warmup finally melted some of the city's snow, but a drive through Manhattan revealed car after car parked and surrounded by dingy, dirty piles of ice.

Many cars on New York City streets remained buried in snow on Feb. 14, 2026, nearly three weeks after a major snowstorm hit the region. CBS News New York

But even if your car is legally parked, experts say leaving it out in the cold for weeks can come at a cost.

"To neglect the car and just being stationary in one spot can do a lot more damage than one can expect," said Dylan Guma, with 54th Street Auto.

Guma said they've seen a spike in calls from drivers who haven't moved their cars since the storm.

"Even just after just a little over a week, you're going to find that the battery may not be able to start the car, and in that case, checking underneath the hood, checking if there's any rust or corrosion," he said.

He said when drivers finally turn the key, they may find a dead battery, flat tires or salt eating away at the paint.

With more snow possibly on the way Sunday night, drivers who haven't dug out yet may soon need a shovel and an ice pick just to get back on the road.

"When you are able to get the car out, it is super, super important to leave the car on as long as possible to get the battery recharged, get the fluid back up and running," Guma said.

Cars that haven't moved could be stuck even longer. Upcoming holidays mean alternate side parking rules will remain suspended through at least Wednesday, which will mark three-and-a-half weeks since that big storm.

Parking meters are still in effect.

The city Department of Sanitation told CBS News New York their snow removal crews are working around the clock, and clearing out parking spaces is the responsibility of car owners.