Mild Valentine's Day in NYC before possible snow to end the weekend. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Valentine's Day will be mild in the New York City area, but snow may be on the way to end the weekend.

However, there still remains a high level of uncertainty in terms of how much snow will actually fall.

Above-average temperatures return

Some light snow will move into the area throughout the overnight hours Friday into Saturday. Not much is expected to accumulate though, with a general coating to 1 inch in most locations. The higher elevations of the Catskills may see slightly higher totals. Low temperatures will generally be in the 20s.

Once that snow clears out on Saturday morning, a rather nice Valentine's Day is in store. With a blend of clouds and sun, highs will climb into the mid and upper 40s, making it the first time temperatures go above average since Jan. 22.

Snow likely late Sunday

Snow is now looking more likely for late Sunday into early Monday.

Forecast models, most noticibly the GRAF, have been all over the place with snowfall totals. It has since come down, but the GRAF was suggesting a 2-foot snowfall earlier Friday.

Some mixing with rain is possible initially, as highs on Sunday will be at or above 40 degrees.

As colder air sets in during the night, snow will fall in most areas. Our current thinking is that 2-4 inches will fall south and east of the city, while 1-2 inches will fall north and west of the city.

Details will be ironed out further as we progress through the weekend.