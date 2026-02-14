Snow returns to NYC area Sunday. Maps show how much to expect and when.

Accumulating snow will return to the New York City area Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Snowfall could be heavy at times and the Monday morning commute could be affected, prompting the CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert Weather Day.

Sunday forecast for NYC

Clouds will start to thicken throughout the day on Sunday in advance of our next snow event. Highs should range from the low to mid 40s.

Snow then moves into the region by the evening hours and could last into Monday morning.

Unlike the snowstorm three weeks ago, this one is not expected to be nearly as impactful. The system will be a relatively quick mover, with clearing skies likely by the afternoon of Presidents' Day.

When will it snow in NYC?

6-9 p.m. Sunday: An area of low pressure advances northward. Snow moves into our region from west to east. It may start off as a rain/snow mixture initially. Locations south and east may just see a plain rain to start.

9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday: As colder air gets drawn into the system, the freezing line shifts southward, changing any remaining mixing to all snow. During this timeframe, snow may be moderate to perhaps even heavy at times.

5-9 a.m. Monday: The storm starts winding down, and the snow ends from west to east. In general, a 2-5-inch snowfall is expected, with lesser amounts north of the city, and higher amounts south and east of the city.

How much snow to expect in NYC area

