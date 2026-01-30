3 more outdoor deaths reported in NYC since snowstorm, City Hall says

Three more outdoor deaths have been reported in New York City amid this stretch of dangerously cold weather, a City Hall spokesperson confirmed Friday.

That brings the total of outdoor deaths since the start of the snowstorm to 13.

"From our DSS workers to NYPD officers, our administration has intensified homeless outreach efforts and successfully made over 800 placements since the beginning of what could be the longest period of consecutive sub-32 degree days in city history," a spokesperson said in a statement, in part. "And tonight, as part of our whole of government response to this weather crisis, we have opened a new low-barrier shelter and are utilizing on-call ambulettes that will go through the city and that will go directly to homeless individuals, encourage them to come into the unit for a meal and to warm up, and address any clinical needs."

Friday marked the city's seventh straight day of not reaching the freezing mark, and dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected to last through Sunday.

Warming centers are open across the city to help New Yorkers in need. Locations can be found at on.nyc.gov/warmingcenters.

New Yorkers grade Mamdani's snowstorm response

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said across all five boroughs, thousands of city workers have melted 43 million pounds of snow, and helped clear nearly 19,000 crosswalks, 13,000 crosswalks and almost 6,000 fire hydrants.

"Hundreds of DSNY workers, contractors and emergency snow shovelers are breaking up snow ridges and carving paths through mountains of snow," he said.

The mayor said he's expanding the city's response as freezing temperatures persist and delay melting, but some residents want quicker action.

When asked to grade the mayor's response to the snowstorm so far, New Yorkers had a wide range of answers.

"I would definitely give them an F," one person said.

"It would be C. I mean, you know, just satisfactory, could be better," Fatina Khalid said.

"B-plus, A-minus? Yeah. I would say it's pretty good," another person said.

The dig-out continues across NYC

Five days after Sunday's snowstorm, many across the city were still digging out, and the freezing temperatures were not helping.

Off Grand Concourse in the Tremont section of the Bronx, snow still covers parts of sidewalks and public parking on streets.

"It's bad. They need to move the cars, then clean the road," resident Michael Joseph said.

"I've never seen this much snow after a snowstorm," South Bronx resident Kim Antonio said.

Some residents pointed out that while sidewalks and corners had been partially shoveled, the cleared pathways were narrow and may not be wide enough for someone using a walker or a wheelchair.