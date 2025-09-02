In NYC mayor's race, Zohran Mamdani's public safety policies in the spotlight after spate of recent shootings

A multiple shooting in the Bronx and six shootings at the West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn put gun violence back in center stage in the race for New York City mayor Tuesday.

The upsurge in the violence already had Mayor Eric Adams sending an additional 1,000 police officer to the Bronx.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa both rushed to Crown Heights to call for more officers and put the policies of Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic standard bearer, front and center.

Mamdani remains undeterred despite the violence

"For me, the number one most important thing is the outcome of public safety. Whatever can create that outcome, I will consider it," Mamdani said Tuesday.

It was a bold statement for a candidate whose commitment to police and public safety have been under the microscope since he entered the race, reflecting perhaps the recent upsurge in gun violence both in the Bronx and at the West Indian Day Parade.

"If you found that there was violent outbreaks in different communities and you felt the need to hire more police than currently, would you do that in order to make sure that communities are safe?" CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer asked.

Mamdani didn't answer the question. Instead, he talked about creating a Department of Public Safety, where civilians assume responsibility for some things police do now.

"Part of that is taking mental health response, homelessness out of the police department set of responsibilities, such that they can actually follow through on the responsibilities that give New Yorkers a real sense of trust and peace," Mamdani said.

Mamdani's public safety plan is misguided, Cuomo and Sliwa say

Cuomo continued to say more police officers is the answer, not the Mamdani plan.

"Sending a social worker to do the job where you need a police officer is totally misguided. So, he literally has this political view that has no connection to reality," Cuomo said.

"You want social workers to deal with these gang problems that are plaguing your borough? Because that's what Zohran Mandami wants. He wants social workers. He does not want additional cops. I want additional cops," Sliwa said.

Political experts chalk Mamdani's plans up to inexperience, hinting he could adapt his ideas if he gets elected.

"It tends to be something out of a sociology class in college somewhere, where the idea of, um, tough law enforcement, does it really matter? The idea of decriminalizing things is all that matters," said J.C. Polanco, a law professor at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx.

Mamdani gets former Mayor de Blasio's endorsement

Mamdani on Tuesday picked up the endorsement of former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who also defended the Queens assemblyman's public safety plan.

"We need police for a variety of situations, but why don't we flood the zone with mental health workers to help get a lot of those people off the streets and create more of a sense of order? I think what people are going to see from Zohran, when he's mayor, is actually he will able to do things that previous mayors didn't," de Blasio said.

Mamdani told Kramer he was thrilled to get de Blasio's endorsement.

Cuomo and Sliwa, however, were critical. Cuomo and de Blasio feuded constantly when both were in office. Cuomo called de Blasio "one of the worst mayors we've ever had."