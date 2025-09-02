More gun violence rocks the Bronx, following deadly shootings on Monday night and Tuesday morning

A deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in the Bronx is under investigation. It followed another shooting Monday night and is the latest in a series of gun violence over the past week.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said last week the NYPD would send an extra 1,000 officers into the borough in response.

Police said the latest victim, identified as 21-year-old Jontay Davis, was found with a gunshot wound to the head at around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Third Avenue near Arthur Avenue in the West Bronx. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made, and no further details have been provided about the investigation.

1 dead, 4 wounded in Allerton shooting

Monday's shooting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the Allerton section. Police said it happened in front of a convenience store on Allerton Avenue.

Four men in their 20s were shot, including a 25-year-old who died of multiple gunshot wounds, police said. A 27-year-old was hit in the left foot, another 27-year-old was grazed on the leg and a 25-year-old and a 21-year-old were both hit in their arms.

As for the man who died, a person who identified herself as his godmother said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that he's 24 years old, not 25 as police reported.

"He was actually supposed to do laundry with his mother last night. He went inside to change his clothes and came back outside for a few hours, and then that happened," she said. "He was never in a gang. He's been brought up in a very, very great home for this to happen to him. His birthday was in May, he finished school."

Police sources said the getaway vehicle was involved in a crash near the scene, and three firearms were recovered.

Four persons of interest were taken into custody, and the shooting is being investigated as a gang-related incident, police sources say.

The NYPD released citywide gun violence stats for the month of August on Tuesday, saying the city saw a record low for the first eight months of the year, but there was a 4% increase for the month compared to last August.