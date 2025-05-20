New York Attorney General Letitia James calls mortgage fraud probe of her "retribution," touts lawsuits against Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James came out with guns blazing against the Trump administration on Tuesday, even as she forcefully defended herself over a mortgage fraud investigation launched by the Department of Justice.

The probe has now been confirmed by the head of the FBI, who calls it "a case of great public importance."

The investigation "is nothing more than retribution"

Tuesday marked the first time James spoke before the Association For a Better New York in four years, and she had a terse message for the city's movers and shakers about the probe the feds have launched against her.

"This investigation into me is nothing more than retribution. It's baseless," James said.

The probe centers on charges she falsified records related to her home in Brooklyn and loan document for a Virginia property she was co-signing for a niece.

"It has to do with with the fact that on a power of attorney I mistakenly indicated that I was a Virginia resident, but prior to that I indicated to the mortgage broker that, in fact, in bold capital letters, that I am not a Virginia resident and never will be," James said.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that his agents are actively investigating the case and reporting directing to him and Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

"This case, I can tell you, is being handled by professional pros, who are subject matter experts, reporting directly to headquarters," Patel said, "because it is a case of great public importance."

James said it's retribution for the $455 million judgment her office won against President Trump and the Trump Organization for inflating property values to get more favorable loan and insurance terms.

James expands on lawsuits filed against President Trump

During her speech Tuesday, James bragged about filling 23 suits challenging the legality of the executive orders signed by the president that, she said, do harm to New Yorkers.

"My message is clear: don't harm my city, don't harm my state. Otherwise, you've got to go through me, and you can attack me all you want. I take the attacks and just wake up the next day, say a prayer, and go to work," James said.

James was especially intent on striking down the executive order about deporting migrants. She called it a "blemish on the moral fiber of our nation."

James later told CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer she is willing to work with the president on issues New Yorkers care about, like Penn Station, affordable housing, and other major capital projects

But there is still the matter of the $455 million judgment against the Trumps. It's on appeal and she's anxious to collect.